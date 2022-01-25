Biden Regime APPROVES Remdesivir for Outpatient Use After BANNING Monoclonal Antibodies

In a story that we can’t believe we are reporting, the Biden Regime, has approved the controversial drug Remdesivir for outpatient use at the exact same time they have banned Monoclonal Antibodies.

Remdesivir has been used since 2020 to treat usually hospitalized patients with Covid-19, and is now authorized for certain adult and pediatric outpatients.

Remdesivir which is also called Veklury, has been limited to Covid-19 patients hospitalized with the disease until now. The antiviral medication, which is given via an IV infusion, allegedly helps prevent Covid-19 from progressing to a severe state.

The FDA says in light of Omicron numbers, they now agreed to expand Remdesivir to includes one individuals who have contracted the disease, but haven’t been hospitalized.

In a statement about the agency’s decision, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, said, “On the heels of the FDA’s recent authorization of two oral antiviral drugs, today’s actions bolster the arsenal of therapeutics to treat COVID-19 and respond to the surge of the omicron variant.”

The expansion now covers individuals 12 and older who weigh at least 88lbs, according to the FDA.

However the World Health Organization said in November of 2021 that the drug should not be used on hospitalized Covid-19 patients, just a month after the American FDA approved it.

“Remdesivir has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement,” experts from the WHO Guideline Development Group wrote in a statement. The review was published in The BMJ, a medical journal.

In light of the interim data from the WHO’s “Solidarity” trial — which included data from more than 11,200 people in 30 countries — “remdesivir is now classified as a drug you should not use routinely in Covid-19 patients,” the president of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, Jozef Kesecioglu, said in an interview with Reuters.

Remdesivir has horrific side effects for those that have Liver or Kidney problems. What’s the number one issue folks who have pneumonia have? It’s retaining water, and kidney function. We’re not doctors, but we can do math and have common sense.

So they tell you that you’re a conspiracy theorist. Yet they ban Monoclonal Antibodies and approve Remedisvir at the same time. Coincidence, doubtful.

