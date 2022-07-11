Biden Refers to Gun Violence in Statement of Abe Assassination When .003% of Japanese Citizens Own Firearms

Joe Biden released a statement on the assassination of Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Biden said in a statement.

“Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.”

But then the statement got stupid, when he referred to gun violence when .0001% of Japan’s citizens even own guns.

“While there are many details what we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. “

Gun violence? There are 125 million people living in Japan and less than 400,000 citizens who aren’t military or police own firearms in Japan. The killer used a makeshift homemade gun that looked like a pipe gun from a bottle rock war in the southern states. This is one of the most pandering, lying, and pathetic statements in the history of mankind.

To qualify for a firearm license, potential buyers must attend an all-day class, pass a written test and a shooting-range test with an accuracy of at least 95%. They also must undergo a mental health evaluation and drug tests, as well as a rigorous background check — including a review of their criminal record, personal debt, involvement in organized crime and relationships with family and friends.

Japan prohibits private citizens from owning handguns, and only allows licensed hunters and target shooters to purchase shotguns or air rifles.

A person must be 18 to own a firearm, though there are exceptions for gun athletes over the age of 14. The law prohibits people from possessing a gun if they have declared bankruptcy.

After obtaining a gun, the owner must register their weapon with police and provide details of where their gun and ammunition is stored, in separate, locked compartments. The gun must be inspected by the police once a year, and gun owners must retake the class and sit an exam every three years to renew their license.

Police in Japan have unlimited discretion to deny licenses to anyone who they have reasonable cause to suspect may present a danger to “other persons’ lives or properties or to the public peace,” according to Kopel. He also noted the public’s high level of voluntary cooperation with gun control measures and police enforcement of them.

“All of this means Japan is very much a country where the gun is the exception, not the rule,” Action on Armed Violence’s Overton wrote.

This had nothing to do with gun violence or actual firearms. This was a psychopath bent on assassinating a world leader. But that won’t stop Biden and the Democrats from pandering and lying through a tragedy.

The restrictions have kept the number of private gun owners in Japan extremely low.

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...