Biden Protester Arrested Before Trump Rally, Unfortunate Scene Unfolds

An interesting scene unfolded before President Trump’s massive rally in Florence, Arizona on Saturday.

A Joe Biden supporter/protester bought a ticket and made her way into the pre-rally, and started yelling at Trump supporters with her “Trump Lost Arizona” sign.

An off duty police officer who was working security for the event, did a masterful job of keeping the situation from getting violent, and never put his hands on the woman, and he was a massive man.

Unfortunately, as he’s trying to defuse this situation, there were dozens of Trump supporters who were harassing the woman, taking her sign, and yelling profanities at her, even as the deputy continued to ask them to get back, stop harassing her, etc.

It’s not the look of the Grand Ole Party, and not a good look for the movement that backs law enforcement at all levels.

Keep in mind, I’m not picking on Trump supporters here, but when you look at the argument for January 6, this is not the look that the movement needs to have. People need to have cooler heads, and stop acting like liberals.

You can watch the full video below:

Karen made it to the Trump rally tonight!! pic.twitter.com/v1iAD9npCC — Shaney Boy (@Shane29008046) January 16, 2022

