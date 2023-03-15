Biden Proposes Budget That Would Fund Sex-Change Surgeries and Gender Affirming Treatments for Military Vets as Army Tries to Abandon It’s Woke Image (VIDEO)

Just one day after the U.S. Army, according to Task & Purpose, announced it would reduce the trend toward left-wing education and personnel policy within the military to support “diversity as a strategic imperative,” such as emphasizing LGBTQ+ servicemember inclusion, President Biden said that he has alloted in his budget a plan that would fund sex-change surgeries and gender affirming treatments for military veterans.

Biden’s budget reads, “Recognizing the diversity of America’s veterans, the Admininstration is also taking action to advance equity across veterans’ services.”

In addition to ending the ban on transgender service, the Biden administration is committed to providing gender affirming care to the Nation’s veterans. Last year, the VA announced that it was extending survivor benefits to certain survivors of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex veterans.”

In 2021, the Department of Veterans Affairs removed a 20-year-old ban that prevented using VA benefits for “gender-affirming care.”

Representative Jim Banks (R-IN) admonished President Biden’s budget in a Twitter post, tweeting, “What’s in Biden’s budget? $150 million for illegal immigrant’s legal fees, $3 BILLION to “advance gender equity,” and $10.9 BILLION for U.S. “global health leadership.”

Biden calls for gender-affirming bills to be passed throughout the country:



"Transgender kids is a really hard thing. What's going on in Florida, as my mother would say, close to sinful… What are they thinking about here? They're human beings."



pic.twitter.com/JEp6djDBHO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 13, 2023

Banks, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee stated that he Army’s identity-based marketing has been a recruiting catastrophe. Therefore, vowing to crack down down on wokeness in the military, and the Army and all branches of the military need to appeal to Americans regardless of their political beliefs.

According to Elaine Donnelly, President of the Center for Military Readiness, the trend toward left-wing education and personnel policy within the military to support “diversity as a strategic imperative,” such as emphasizing LGBTQ+ servicemember inclusive, increasing outreach to minorities and teaching CRT and pronoun advice at the military academies, resulted in conservative, mostly white families believing they were not welcome or appreciated in the military.

Donnelly added, “Military service was not being promoted by parents and army veterans who are “influencers.” The Army realized it would not meet its recruiting objectives for 2022 and beyond and realized it needs to change. Two advertisements launched last week featuring an ethnically diverse ensenble. At a gathering with Army officials promoting the rebranding, the term “diversity” was once only about the variety of career fields within the Army.

The Army has reintroduced the slogan, “be all you can be,” which served as a marketing and recruiting tool from 1981 to 2001 and emphasizes the Army’s opportunities for personal and professional development. It also requires eliinating the box surrounding the Army’s five-pointed star logo.

The new ads lead viewers through colonial militias during the Revolutionary War to the present missions meant to oppose a rising China. Spectators will be guided through the history of the U.S. Army in two new 90-second ads accompany the rebranding. The ads emphasize “overcoming difficulties” and advancing into the future with new technologies that enhance the security of the country and improve citizens’ lives.

Donnelly stated.”Previous advertisements forgot that the key market for Army recruitment is young males from traditional households seeking a challenge. This monumental blunder contributed to last year’s recruiting problem.

According to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, the Army missed its 2022 recruitment goal of 60,000 new members or by 25%; to make up for this shortfall, the Army established a “stretch goal” for 2023 of 65,000 recruits. Wormuth revealed during the gathering last week that the Army hastened the rollout of its new branding initiative to aid in 2023 recruitment. She stated that the new campaign’s execution cost approximately $117 million, resulting from extensive work that included focus groups with relevant stakeholders. Yet, executives are sure that a data-driven strategy will produce increased numbers.

Republican legislators believe that the U.S. requires an Army that demostrates its ability to combat and deter enemy aggression, not one that stresses inclusivity over competency and lowers standards to accommodate more self-described identities.

