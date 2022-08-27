Biden Personally Authorized NARA (National Archives and Records Admin) to Waive Executive Privilege of Trump

According to a letter first reported by Just the News, sent by National Archivist Debra Wall to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran on May 10, shows that President Joe Biden personally delegated the decision to waive former President Donald Trump’s claim to executive privilege to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

This followed a request by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to waive the former president’s claim of executive privilege in the DOJ’s investigation into his handling of classified documents, according to the NARA letter.

Trump had voluntarily turned over 15 boxes of documents he had taken with him to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left office in 2021. The investigation into his handling of classified documents ultimately in the August 8 FBI raid of his Florida home.

Debra Wall wrote, “The counsel to the president has informed me that, in light of the particular circumstances presented here, President Biden defers to my determination, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal counsel regarding whether or not I should uphold the former President’s purported ‘protective assertion of executive privilege.'”

Wall continued in her writing, “I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s ‘protective’ claim of privilege.”

According to the letter the Biden administration made the authorization of 15 boxes of materials after they were returned at NARA’s request.

In affirming a request from the DOJ supported by an FBI letterhead memorandum, on April 11, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office, formally transmitted a request that NARA provide the FBI access to the 15 boxes for its review within seven days, with the possibility that the FBI might request copies of specific documents following its review of the boxes, the letter also read.

On August 8, FBI agents raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to recover additional documents Trump had allegedly stored in potential violation of federal law. The documents, which the DOJ claims were classified, contained “special access program materials,” some of the most classified documents, according to the letter.

Trump has maintained he declassified the documents.

Then White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su had multiple conversations with the FBI, DOJ, and NARA after the initial return of the boxes from Mar-a-Lago, Just the News reported. The White House’s actions effectively eliminated a legal defense for former President Trump and allowed the FBI and DOJ to review the materials.

John Solomon, Editor-In-Chief of Just the News and author of the report told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “The Biden White House is at the ignition point of this investigation. The White House was acting long before the controversial FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Republican across America have criticized the raid, calling it an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration.

