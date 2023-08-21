Biden Now Using ATF to Target and Shut Down Gun Shops Across America

In an alarming trend, gun dealers across the nation have seen an unprecedented loss of their licenses this year, igniting fervent accusations that the Biden administration is stealthily eroding the sanctity of the Second Amendment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has wielded its authority to revoke the licenses of an astounding 122 gun dealers within the current fiscal year, which commenced last October.

This staggering figure marks a notable surge from the previous fiscal year’s 90 revocations, and a sharp contrast to the mere 27 recorded in 2021. Even more astounding, the ATF’s newfound vigor in license revocations exceeds anything witnessed since the inception of such records in 2013, a revelation recently exposed by The Wall Street Journal.

Critics of the ATF’s sudden display of power argue that the agency is unfairly targeting legitimate gun dealers who often extend valuable aid to law enforcement efforts aimed at tracing firearms linked to criminal activities. According to these critics, the agency’s once collaborative approach has morphed into a heavy-handed crackdown on even minor violations.

The dissenting voices, which include seasoned law enforcement veterans, emphasize the previous efficacy of a warning-based system as opposed to the abrupt revocation of licenses. Peter Forcelli, a retired deputy assistant director, lamented the transformation, stating, “The gun dealers were our first line of defense against gun trafficking. Why are we now beating an ally into submission?”

Steve Dettelbach, the newly appointed director of the ATF as of July 2022, staunchly stands by the agency’s controversial stance. Defending his bureau’s aggressive policy, Dettelbach insists, “We’ve taken steps to hold accountable those few dealers who are engaging in these willful violations. They’re not going to have the privilege of being a gun dealer anymore.”

Dettelbach’s background as the former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio bolsters his argument that stricter standards for gun dealers are imperative in order to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of criminals. Rick Vasquez, a retired ATF official, supports Dettelbach’s unyielding approach, noting that the previous administration’s leniency was occasionally exploited by certain dealers.

However, those on the receiving end of license revocations deem the actions unjust and biased. Anthony Navarro, who saw his license stripped away last year after multiple warnings, contends that some of the purported violations were minor and, in some cases, caused by a former employee. Navarro’s store in Greeley, Colorado, now focuses on selling firearm accessories, a far cry from its former annual revenue of $1 million.

Critics argue that this stringent policy is nothing more than a surreptitious attack on the Second Amendment, a viewpoint vehemently upheld by Navarro. He highlights that some of the infractions were unintentional and quickly self-reported to the ATF. Despite this, an ATF inspector recommended license revocation in 2015 for Navarro’s shop, a decision overruled by a supervisor in favor of a mere warning.

Navarro’s experience echoes that of other gun dealers who have faced similar fates. Bridge City Ordnance, a North Dakota gun store in Valley City, found its license revoked last year, with no clear explanation provided for the punitive action. Frustrated by what they perceive as a politically motivated targeting of their businesses, the store’s owners have lodged a lawsuit against the ATF.

The unfolding situation underscores a broader debate about the balance between Second Amendment rights and the need for regulatory enforcement. As the ATF continues its unrelenting campaign against gun dealers, the line between safeguarding public safety and upholding constitutional freedoms becomes increasingly blurred.

