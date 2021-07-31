BIDEN NOW URGING CONGRESS TO EXTEND HOME EVICTIONS THAT EXPIRES JULY 31

Just two days before the moratorium on home evictions expires on July 31, President Joe Biden is urging Congress to get an extension. The White House said Biden was wanting to see the moratorium extended and called on “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.



Biden also asked the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs to extend the eviction ban through the end of September for Americans living in federally-insured, single-family properties.



But the White House said in its statement Thursday it blamed the Supreme Court for no longer making such and extension possible, and that President Biden will allow a nationwide ban on evictions established as relief to Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to expire on Saturday, July 31.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court indicated the moratorium, enacted last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), could only be extend until the end of the month.



The Supreme Court has upheld several extensions of the moratorium throughout the pandemic, including a one-month extension through July 31 that the White called a “lifeline” for rent relief distribution. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who backed the extension to allow more time for assistance to be disbursed, wrote in his opinion late last month that any further extensions would require legislation.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, “President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability, unfortunately the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available.”



As the expiration deadline has grown closer, analysts and policy experts say more needs to be done as there are about 7.4 million households behind on rent and are in jeopardy of losing their homes, according to the latest Census Bureau survey. The survey results showed about 3.6 million say they’re somewhat or very likely to face eviction in the next two months. This could cause the largest housing crisis in more than a decade.

