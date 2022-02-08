Biden Meets with German Chancellor Sholz as the Two Discuss NATO Strategies With Other Leaders

In Washington on Monday, President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to discuss the Russian aggression on the border of Ukraine. Other NATO leaders across the globe were all wondering what must be done to keep peace and Russia from invading Ukraine.



President Biden repeatedly said ​on Monday at the joint news conference that the U.S. would block the controversial gas pipeline named Nord stream 2 if there is an invasion. Biden didn’t say how he would stop the pipeline and when asked responded, “There will no longer be a Nord stream 2. I promise you, we’ll be able to do it.”

The controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany has been a flashpoint between the two countries, with Washington arguing it will give Moscow significant leverage over Europe. Scholz was asked to comment on Nord Stream 2, but did not commit to ending the project immediately but he did not contradict Biden’s stance.



The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed in September of 2021, but is not yet being used, and would funnel natural gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea to the European Union through Germany.



Speaking through a translator Scholz said, “It is part of the process that we do not spell out everything in public because Russia could understand that there might be even more to come, and at the same time, it is very clear we are well-prepared with far-reaching measures. We will take these measures together with our allies, with our partners with the U.S., and we will take all necessary steps. You can be sure that there won’t be measures in which we have a differing approach; we will act together jointly.”

The disconnect between Biden and Scholz offered a rare public glimpse at just one of the issues that has made it difficult so far for NATO allies to agree on sanctions and severity imposed on Moscow if it invades Ukraine.



One solution to the Nord Stream 2 sanction would be that Biden said the U.S. would compensate Europe for the loss of gas if the pipeline is shut down, although he didn’t say how. Mr. Scholz also said that were gas is now being used, Germany wants to eventually switch to hydrogen.



The press conference followed a meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Scholz, the first in-person meeting since the German chancellor took office at the end of last year.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his own marquee meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to Russia on a mission to deescalate tensions. Putin was back at the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during his visit to the Winter Olympics.



Putin described his lengthy talks with Macron at the Kremlin as businesslike. He said the U.S. and its NATO allies have ignored Moscow’s demands for security guarantees.



Russia views NATO’s expansion eastward to Russia’s border as a violation of the security principles of international agreements, and Putin has scoffed at Western assurances that is a defensive alliance that doesn’t threaten Russia.



Russia continues to deny any plans to attack its neighbor but demands that the U.S. and its allies bar Ukraine and other former soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO continue to reject those demands.

