Biden Lies Again as Special Counsel Finds Business Dealings Between Hunter and Joe

Joe Biden has claimed all along that he never discussed business with his son, Hunter Biden even saying in 2019 that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

And his Press Secretary, Jen Psaki has backed him up, affirming his message that he didn’t discuss what Hunter was up to. That’s about as unbelievable as the claim that Joe Biden is mentally fit for the presidency. Psaki, in responding to a question about it during a press conference said, “The president does not discuss business dealings with family members and otherwise I’m not going to respond to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.”



According to Just the News (JTN), those lies have been exposed yet again, this time by text messages obtained and reviewed by the outlet. President Joe Biden was more involved in Hunter Biden’s financial and business dealings than previously acknowledged. Joe was allowing his son to pay some of his bills, diverting one of his tax refunds to his son, rubbing elbows with the first son’s foreign clients and even directly referring a friend who wanted to “do some work” with his son, according to email and text message reviewed by JTN.



That referral of a friend is probably the most obvious evidence that Biden was lying when he said he never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings.



JTN reported one text said: Jeff Cooper “asked for you,” Joe Biden texted his son, sending along the phone number of a well-to-do trial lawyer and longtime Joe Biden donor. “Wants to do some work with you. Love Dad.”



Incidents reported by JTN show there is more evidence that the two did discuss business after all. Joe met with wealthy Chinese entrepreneurs that Hunter was cultivating relationships with, Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer met with Joe Biden in the White House, Joe met with a group of Kazakh and Ukrainian oligarchs invited by Hunter, and Hunter and one of his associates worked on Joe’s tax issues.



Sleepy Joe Biden might still insist that he didn’t talk business with Hunter and demand his servants like Psaki to do the same. But that lie is being exposed as more and more ridiculous by the day. If the text messages and emails used by JTN for its report are indeed authentic, it sure looks like Biden did discuss business with Hunter, that message about Jeff Cooper being perhaps the best example.



Even if perhaps nothing wrong or illegal happened, and that’s possible and not disproven by the messages, Americans need and deserve to know. America needs to know what exactly Hunter promised the oligarchs meeting with Biden, what Biden delivered, and if Biden, the “big guy,” was indeed getting cuts of the pay from Hunter.



Maybe the best thing is a special counsel, and that would be a wise decision. Someone needs to look into these messages and see if anything criminal, not just anything scandalous, happened.

