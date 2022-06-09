BIDEN ISN’T INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO REALIZE HE CAN’T WIN ARGUMENT WITH ELON MUSK ON U.S. ECONOMY

One of the things intriguing about Elon Musk is that although he’s the richest man in the world, he doesn’t play the elitist game. He responds to anyone on Twitter and shares the same thoughts that many Americans do about things.

Chief among them is that the Democrats have gone too far to the left and that’s not good. That’s why he says he’ll vote Republican in the upcoming election because he believes the Democrats have become the party of “division and hate.” He’s also expressed a lot of concerns about the economy, much like the rest of us.

One of the concerns is whether a recession is on the horizon. Musk has told his top executives at Tesla they need to slash jobs by ten percent and pause hiring worldwide, because he has a ‘super bad feeling’ about the economy. He said he’s not letting people go who work on the assembly line, so it sounds like it’s mostly management.

Experts agree with Musk the global economy is in a freefall, and his ‘bad feeling’ is shared by many. For instance, Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomic research at ING, said, “Musk’s bad feeling is shared by many people.”

Also Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase, described the challenges facing the U.S. economy a few days ago as akin to a “hurricane.”But then reporters asked that renowned expert on the economy, Joe Biden, what he thought about Elon Musk’s comments on the economy. Now, Biden thinks everything is ducky and he’s handled everything just fine. Of course, he’s now talking about possibly going, hat in hand, to Saudi Arabia to beg for cheaper oil to help reduce our gas prices, when we have ample supply in this country, if he had the sense that God gave a garden rat, and would just stop his attacks and restrictions on the energy sector.

#BREAKING: President Biden responds to Elon Musk's "super bad feeling about" the US economy and wants to cut 10% of workforce: "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon." pic.twitter.com/QEYnPI6hlf — Forbes (@Forbes) June 3, 2022

Biden tries to rebut Musk by claiming other places weren’t cutting their staffs, but he had to pull a note card out of his pocket in the effort. He claims Ford and Intel are increasing jobs. Then he tried to take a shot at Musk, describing Ford’s jobs as “union jobs” (because Tesla doesn’t have a union). “Lots of luck on his trip to the Moon,” Biden snipes.

Now, with Joe being Joe, you never know what he means, and Americans often need an interpreter to figure it out.

But once upon a time, and many of us can remember, a Democratic president talked about embracing American challenges by going to the Moon. Now we have Joe Biden who uses it as a dismissive snipe. Oh, how time have changed.

But Musk has a great response back, taking advantage of the snipe to note that NASA has contracted with his company, Space X to put Americans back on the Moon by 2025.

It’s America’s trip to the Moon, not just Musk’s, which they wouldn’t be able to do without his help and his company. So, Musk even has to remind Joe not to be dismissive of America’s effort and his help. Imagine that you’d ever have a person like Joe Biden in office who would have to be reminded of not being dismissive of American effort. Musk just leaves Joe in the dust, when it comes to that.We appreciate the Republican Daily for content in this article.

