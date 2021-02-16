BIDEN INTENTIONALLY BECOMES FIRST PRESIDENT IN 40 YEARS TO NOT CALL ISRAEL UPON TAKING OFFICE

According to the Washington Free Beacon on Friday, President Joe Biden is the first American President in 40 years not to contact Isarel’s leaders as one of his first actions in the White House. Every president going back to at least Ronald Reagan in 1981, had made contact with their Israeli counterpart within a week of assuming office.



Old Joe has called Xi Jinping, the China leader and Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, but three weeks into his presidency, Biden has pointedly refrained from calling the head of the government of our most reliable ally in the Middle East. And that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This could be setting up what could be four years of chilly relations between America and its top Middle East ally. And this is at a time when Israel and the rest of the free world are threatened by Iranian mullahs who are new emboldened amid all the signs that Biden’s handlers’ plan to follow and readopt Obama appeasement policies.

​President Trump not only called Netanyahu, but made the historic decision to invite him to Washington, D.C. on January 22, 2017, just two days after he took the oath of office. Even Barack Hussein Obama called the Jewish state’s leaders on his first day in office and he also called Palestinian leaders that day, laying the groundwork for that administration’s failed bid to foster peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

During this three-week period, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh reported that “there has been a phone call between myself and Mr. Hady Amr, the deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian affairs.”

Mr. Amr reaffirmed what this administration declared during the election campaign, that it will restore the aid, it will reopen the PLO office in Washington, and it will open a U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem. This is an important political message. In addition, the Biden administration intends to restore aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and aid to the Palestinian people. These issues, as far as we are concerned, fall under the definition of confidence-building measures between this administration and us.

The importance of that call was as clear as the arrogant snub of Netanyahu, meaning the money will flow again, the jihad will be enabled again, the Israelis will be treated with contempt again, the peace accords that Trump worked so hard to enable, will be put on hold, if not repudiated outright. Everything is back on track now after a four-year speed bump.

​Vice-President Harris said in a late October interview with Arab American News, “Joe and I believe in the worth and value of every Palestinian and every Israeli and we will work to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.”

Harris quickly made clear that she meant that Israel would be bullied again in the rush to appease the Palestinians, saying, “We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal.” There have been many politicians in the past that have declared their support for a “two-state solution,” in reality a Palestinian state, like Gaza after Israel withdrew from it, would result in a new jihad base for renewed attacks against a diminished Israel.

Harris also said, “We will oppose annexation and settlement expansion.” The problem is that the Biden administration has not investigated just whose land Israel is settling and possibly annexing. Supporters of the Palestinian cause will insist that it is Palestinian territory, but in reality, as the Palestinian Delusion makes clear, there has never been a Palestinian state in the past from which Israel supposedly seized land. The territory in question was ceded by the crumbling Ottoman Empire after World War I to the League of Nations, which gave it, in a Mandate, to Britain for the purpose of establishing a Jewish National Home. That means that Israel is placing “settlements” on land that belongs by right only to it, and would be “annexing” land that belongs by right only to it, according to all the established standards of international law. But Biden’s handlers would put a roadblock in the way of these perfectly legal actions.

Harris added, “And we will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington.”

President Trump stopped economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people because of Palestinian leaders’ manifest lack of interest in sincerely working toward peace with Israel and their support for jihad violence against Israel, including jihad attacks against Israeli civilians. And money will allow humanitarian aid for the Palestinians and enablement for rockets to be lobbed into Israel and the Palestinian jihad being financed by your taxpayer dollars.

President Donald Trump was the most pro-Israel president since the founding of the modern state of Israel. Trump had four years of actual progress toward peace in the Middle East, which followed seventy years of failed policies.

The Biden/Harris administration and/or its handlers’ is signaling a full return to those failed policies and a rollback of the progress that has been made in the last four years. The groundwork for a massive betrayal of a nation that is on the front lines of the global jihad, and has been a loyal ally is clearly in progress.

Unfortunately, Biden will be hailed a great friend of Israel by the likes of Chris Cuomo, Chris Wallace, and Chris Hayes. Truth? Of course not. They just have to make their old Joe look good.

Thanks to our friends at PJ Media for contributing to this article.

