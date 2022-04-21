News

Biden: ‘I Was a Full Professor at the University of Pennsylvania’ (VIDEO)￼

Matt Couch April 20, 2022 No Comments

Now President Biden claims he was a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania during a speech, despite never even having taught a class there.

He’s also claimed to be a truck driver, among other insanities so far in his hair brained presidency.

In 2017, Biden was named UPenn’s “Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor,” but his spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said he would not be “teaching classes.”

Before taking unpaid leave to run for president, Biden was paid $776,527 during his time in the position, according to PhillyMag.

At the end of his speech, Biden then appeared to shake hands with thin air.

WATCH:

