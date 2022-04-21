Biden: ‘I Was a Full Professor at the University of Pennsylvania’ (VIDEO)￼

Now President Biden claims he was a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania during a speech, despite never even having taught a class there.

He’s also claimed to be a truck driver, among other insanities so far in his hair brained presidency.

In 2017, Biden was named UPenn’s “Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor,” but his spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said he would not be “teaching classes.”

Before taking unpaid leave to run for president, Biden was paid $776,527 during his time in the position, according to PhillyMag.

At the end of his speech, Biden then appeared to shake hands with thin air.

WATCH:

Pres. Biden says "for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania." pic.twitter.com/NJ2MuypGtl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 14, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...