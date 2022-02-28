Biden Hangs Out in Delaware as Russia Continues Ukrainian Invasion

On Friday afternoon, while Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden was rushing back home to Delaware.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki had announced in Friday’s briefing that Biden would be traveling to Delaware “for the memorial service of a family member” while noting he is able to work remotely “because that is how presidencies are equipped.”​

Biden plans to meet with members of his national security team while in Delaware amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian forces began invading Ukrainian territory on Wednesday and had advanced as far as the capital city of Kyiv by Friday morning.



The Biden administration and other world leaders responded to the invasion by launching fresh sanctions on Russia, according to the New York Times.



Psaki also announced on Friday that the U.S. will now issue sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.



Biden will be attending a memorial service for the mother of Hallie Biden, President Biden’s daughter-in-law, according to the Associated Press. This marks Biden’s fourth weekend trip to his Delaware home in 2022 alone.

