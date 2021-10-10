Biden Gets HAMMERED For Weaponizing DOJ Against Parents (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and his Regime are taking a beating in the press and from conservatives and Christians for trying to weaponize and turn the Department of Justice against parents standing up to tyrannical school boards and teachers.

Conservatives unleashed on President Joe Biden and his administration for using “harassment” and “threats” as an excuse to target parents who oppose the teaching of far-left ideologies in the classroom.

“Parents are speaking out against Critical Race Theory in schools. Now the Biden administration is cracking down on dissent,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tweeted.

“At his confirmation hearing, Merrick Garland promised not to follow the Obama model of weaponizing DOJ to target & persecute his political opponents,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. “Just a few months in, he’s already breaking that promise.”

“It can happen here. It’s happening here. Your government is being weaponized against you,” tweeted U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters of Arizona.

“Interesting that harassing a female Senator in a rest room is ‘part of the process,’ but mothers standing up for their children is criminal activity. Another snapshot of leftism,” said the Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan.

Matt Walsh, also with the Daily Wire said: “Leftist activists can come to your house with bullhorns. Film you in the bathroom. Loot your business. Burn police stations. The FBI does nothing. But if conservative parents raise their voices at a school board meeting, they’re hunted down as terrorists. The law is dead.”

The decision from the Biden DOJ came after the National School Boards Association demanded that they take action into the rice of “malice, violence, and threats.” Which as you know is absolutely nonsensical. They basically want to continue to run your lives and your children’s lives.

The idiots at the Biden DOJ even went as far as to call it “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

The Department of Justice quickly did what they were told which was praised by the NSBA.

“The individuals who are intent on causing chaos and disrupting our schools — many of whom are not even connected to local schools — are drowning out the voices of parents who must be heard when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety,” NSBA CEO Chip Slaven said in a statement. “These acts of intimidation are also affecting educational services and school board governance. Some have even led to school lockdowns.”

“The U.S. Department of Justice’s swift action in response to NSBA’s request is a strong message to individuals with violent intent who are focused on causing chaos, disrupting our public schools, and driving wedges between school boards and the parents, students, and communities they serve,” Slaven said. “We need to get back to the work of meeting all students’ needs and making sure that each student is prepared for a successful future. That’s what school board members and parents care about.”What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

