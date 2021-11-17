BIDEN GAFFES HIS WAY THROUGH RECORD SETTING INFRASTRUCTURE BILL SIGNING​ (VIDEO)

Ahead of the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden bumbled and fumbled his words, during his Monday address, joking that first lady Jill Biden had a second husband​.

The historic signing was on the White House South Lawn, with what the White House said was more than 800 attendees.



During his speech, Biden made the bizarre joke as he thanked his roster for their contributions in bringing the bipartisan infrastructure bill to fruition.



President Biden said, “I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen. Vice President Harris, my Cabinet members, my White House team, Jill, Doug, our first lady, and our…second husband, no I’m joking.”



“These guys travel all over the country together, I’m getting worried, you know?” Biden added, laughing. “And Doug is one hell of a lawyer besides.”



Just before sitting down to sign the bill, Biden discovered he forgot his face mask, saying, “My mask, I forgot my mask,” and after returning to the podium, he couldn’t find it. ” I guess I don’t,” he said before giving up the search, and returning to continue with the signing ceremony. ​



This was more proof that the infrastructure deal has proven to be more popular than Biden himself in recent weeks. So, it is possible the House members and Senators who opted to accept the invitation for Monday’s signing ceremony may get more of a boost from the legislation than from the man who signed it into law.



Just 42 percent of respondents approved of the president’s job performance in a Monmouth University survey released last week, but some 65 percent supported the bipartisan infrastructure measure.

