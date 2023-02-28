BIDEN FUMBLES AGAIN: ‘I Mean – You Know, the – What the Hell’ (VIDEO)

President Biden can’t even remember his patented “You know the thing” line and fumbled it in a recent press interview.

We’re not sure if you call this a “Senior Moment” but this time just before boarding Marine One at the White House.

Watch the scary encounter below.

Q: Will you go to East Palestine, Ohio? Are you planning to travel to East Palestine, Ohio?



THE PRESIDENT: This time, I’m not. I was — I did a whole video — I mean — you know, the — what the hell — on —



Q: Zoom?



THE PRESIDENT: Zoom! Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?”



Q: Sir —



Q: Have you —



THE PRESIDENT: Guys, wait, wait, wait. Let me answer the question.



The answer is that I — I had a long meeting with my team as to what they’re doing. You know, we were there two hours after the train went down. Two hours. I’ve spoken with every single major figure in both the Uni- — in both Pennsylvania and in O- — and in Ohio.



And so, the idea that we’re not engaged is just simply not — not there. And, initially, there was not a request for me to go out, even before I was heading over to Kyiv.



So, I’m keeping very close tabs on it. We’re doing all we can.

