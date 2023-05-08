WATCH: Senator John Kennedy DESTROY Biden Energy Officials Bid to Spend $50 Trillion on Climate Change

Last Wednesday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) was questioning Biden Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk about budgeting, spending, and the Biden team’s nonsensical climate agenda. And these are questions that should be asked and answered.



There are very few people in politics who can get right to the heart of the matter and ask those questions that most Americans want their representatives to ask. But Senator Kennedy is one of those who can and does ask, with a little practical common sense, not seen in Washington, D.C. very often, and also with humor.



Kennedy asked, “If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral in the United States by 2050, give me your estimate of how much that is going to reduce world temperatures?”



This was a great question as to what are we going to get for the $50 trillion of taxpayer money if the Biden team spends all of that money from us, the taxpayers, for this climate change spending spree? What’s going to be the results?

Biden Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk can't, or won't, say how spending $50 trillion in taxpayer dollars will reduce global temperatures pic.twitter.com/GSbPtJVon3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

urk, of course, couldn’t answer the question. He looks like it never even occurred to him that he should be asked a question to which he should have an answer. But that’s the problem of the Biden administration, and the Democrats, right there. Because ultimately, that’s hot how they think, and evidently don’t care. It seems it’s about the money and the control the regulations give them. The “crisis” is secondary. They think the money is never ending, and they never have to justify what they’re doing with it.

Kennedy didn’t get an answer and asked again, “You don’t know, do you?”

The best Turk could do was say we produce 13% of global emission and had no real number as to what this would reduce world temperatures by, even assuming it did reduce temperatures.

But yet, we are talking about spending 50 trillion in taxpayer dollars. This is where we are with the Biden team.

