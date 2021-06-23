Biden DOJ Threatens Missouri After Governor Signs Bill Protecting 2nd Amendment & Rejecting Federal Gun Control

The Biden Department of Justice is now threatening the state of Missouri after its Republican Governor signed a bill protecting and solidifying the Second Amendment in the state.

“The Second Amendment Preservation Act is about protecting law-abiding Missourians against government overreach and unconstitutional federal mandates,” Parsons wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

“We will reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property. Throughout my career, I have always stood for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights, and that will not change today or any day,” he added.

Fox News reports:

In a letter sent Wednesday night and obtained by The Associated Press, Justice officials said the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause outweighs the measure that Parson signed into law Saturday. The new rules penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Boynton said the law threatens to disrupt the working relationship between federal and local authorities, they said in the letter, noting that Missouri receives federal grants and technical assistance.

“The public safety of the people of the United States and citizens of Missouri is paramount,” Boynton wrote in the letter.

Wait a minute, you clowns won’t do anything when local municipalities refuse to help ICE Enforcement agents to deport illegals, but now you want to get involved?

We hate to break it to you, but the States Constitutions in Missouri are “very clear” in what powers the state has, and the rights are to the people, not the government. We’ve added a video of our own Matt Couch with David Jose and Josh Barnett discussing state constitutions, and it just so happens they talk quite a bit about Missouri’s.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...