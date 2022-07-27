Biden Department of Justice Investigating President Donald J. Trump for Alleged Actions in Criminal Probe to Overturn 2020 Election Results

The U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland and pushed by the Biden administration has officially opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his actions regarding the 2020 election and the events of Jan 6, multiple sources and reports say.

According to The Washington Post, the DOJ prosecutors are probing “conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden allegedly won.”

Breaking news: The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to four people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/mcjN3EhmAO pic.twitter.com/uqIlRgEhcK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2022

“The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021,” the report says.

This is a developing story that we told you was coming on America’s Lunchroom hosted by our own Matt Couch and JV Johnson M-F at 1PM EST daily. Tune into America’s Lunchroom on GETTR!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...