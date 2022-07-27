Biden Department of Justice Investigating President Donald J. Trump for Alleged Actions in Criminal Probe to Overturn 2020 Election Results

The U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland and pushed by the Biden administration has officially opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his actions regarding the 2020 election and the events of Jan 6, multiple sources and reports say.
According to The Washington Post, the DOJ prosecutors are probing “conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden allegedly won.”
“The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021,” the report says.
