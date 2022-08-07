Biden Continues to Use Executive Orders to Get Around United States Constitution and SCOTUS Rulings

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed another Executive Order (EO) allowing the usage of Medicaid funds to support those seeking out-of-state abortions who live in states that otherwise ban the procedure for elective reasons.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has become an absolute nightmare from the leftist proclamation of women dying in the streets because they can’t get an abortion. This is nothing but a fearmongering effort by the leftist, where in reality there is a different story. There is not a single state outlawing abortion procedures needed to save the life of the mother or to end a non-viable pregnancy.

So, Joe Biden had to get out his pen as the Democrat electoral prospects are in peril heading into November’s mid-terms, therefore they have to keep pushing the issue.

Here was Biden signing the order after he celebrated the downfall of a Kansas amendment allowing stricter abortion restrictions during his remarks.

JUST IN: Pres. Biden signs executive order paving way for Medicaid to pay for out-of-state abortions. https://t.co/iq6jxTrjki pic.twitter.com/aDYRnpLSbI — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2022

CNN reported that Biden, before signing the order, made this egregiously false claim to support the move saying, “Emergency medical care being denied to women experiencing miscarriages, doctors uncertain about what they can do to provide for their patients, pharmacists unsure whether they can fill prescriptions that they’ve always filled before, a tragic case of rape survivors, including a 10-year-old girl forced to travel to another state for care.”

​There is no law in any state that denies emergency medical care to a woman experiencing a miscarriage. Why would there be? A miscarriage isn’t even an abortion. As to any supposed uncertainty by doctors, that is self-inflicted by partisanship and dishonest activists. Again, there is no law in the nation that disallows a doctor from providing emergency medical care to a woman having complications from a pregnancy.

There was not any legitimate reason found that would prevent a pharmacy to not fill prescriptions they’ve always filled. In the case of Plan B, which is likely what Biden is talking about, it is considered a contraceptive and has not been affected by any abortion laws passed by any state, Lastly, his assertion about the 10-year-old girl is also false. While the girl was real, no law in Ohio prohibited her from getting the care she needed within her own state.

This Executive Order is meant to spread fear among women and is built on a mountain of lies and mischarcterizations meant to spread fear among women. This executive order based on lies will ultimately cost lives as it could well cause some women not to seek the care they need that is readily and legally available. And just as important is the fact that what President Biden is doing is verifiably unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s order also directs HHS to consider actions guaranteeing women traveling across state lines seeking abortions have access to health care services, including through Medicaid. Last month, a bill guaranteeing women the right to travel across state lines to seek abortions failed to pass the Senate after Republicans blocked the measure.

According to a senior administration official, that would allow states to provide care for out-of-state patients seeking abortions through a Medicaid 1115 waiver, permitting states to waive certain state-based requirements in providing care and assist in covering “certain costs.”

The Hyde Amendment expressly prohibits the use of Medicaid funds to provide for abortion services, and is still in effect as no budget cuts for the Hyde Amendment have been passed. Biden is trying to sneak around the Hyde by vaguely allowing assistance with “certain costs,” including travel costs. Yet, that still results in taxpayer money being used to facilitate an abortion.

Democrats are attempting to violate one of the most common-sense bargains in modern American history. The Hyde Amendment exists so that people (including me) who believe abortion is the killing of a child cannot be made to participate in the practice. To the extent that the bargain was fairly shallow, it at least allowed for some degree of separation. What happens when you start forcing Americans, including devoutly religious ones, to pay for the abortions of other people? The answer is that you get dangerous divisions in a nation already in a tenuous spot.

This is playing with fire, and it needs to be stopped. Hopefully, a court challenge sees this EO struck down, and when a Republican gets back into the White House, it must be repealed immediately. No American should have to violate their own beliefs by being forced to pay for abortions. Period.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

