BIDEN CONTINUES TO SHOW HIS IGNORANCE OF FIREARMS AND 2ND AMENDMENT

When President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Memorial Day he fielded various questions from reporters, many focused on gun control. The debate will continue to heat up after a teen shooter killed 19 children and two adult teachers in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

During his question-and-answer session with reporters he was pressed on whether there’s any particular element or idea regarding gun reform that he believes could be successful. Biden’s answer noted that he hasn’t negotiated with any Republicans yet, but instead referred to an old visit he took to a trauma hospital in New York.

The president claimed that “a 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” citing a doctor he met on that visit. “The doctors showed me x-rays and they said a .22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out, may be able to get it, and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”

The president then claimed, “So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is of – there’s simply no rational basis for it interms of thinking about self-protection, hunting.” These comments were according to a transcript of his comments put out by the White House.

According to a 2019 article by Guns.com, the 9mm is the most popular handgun caliber in America. Biden has spoken about 9mm bullets in the past. In 2019, while attending a private fundraiser in Seattle, he wondered aloud about why America allows its citizens to own “military-style weapons,” tying in “pistols with 9mm bullets’ as an example.

According to the Seattle Times, Biden questioned at the time, “Why we allow people to have military-style weapons including pistols with 9mm bullets can hold 10 or more rounds?”

Biden also repeated a false claim regarding the Second Amendment, saying that “You couldn’t buy a cannon when” it was passed. PolitiFact rated this claim as “false” back in April, noting that Biden has repeatedly made this declaration.

“The Second Amendment did not place limits on individual ownership of cannons. Federal gun regulation came decades after the amendment passed,’ according to PolitiFact. “Biden has made this false statement before.”

Biden also said Monday, “I believe things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about the gun debate,” noting that he “can’t dictate things like outlawing a weapon or changing a background check,” but vowed to take “any executive action I can take.”

Our nation’s lawmakers should be passing legislation to protect our children in schools with armed guards, which should have been done years ago, saving the lives of many of these innocent children from crazed individuals.

