BIDEN CONTINUES TO PROMOTE ANTI-GUN CULTURE AFTER BUFFALO SHOOTING WHILE ADVOCATING FOR ABORTION

Last week, President Joe Biden tried to connect and compare the racist mass shooting in Buffalo to the election protests of Trump supporters on January 6th, 2021​.

Biden described the murder of ten people at a Buffalo grocery store as “terrorism” after visiting the crime scene and meeting with the victim’s families.



Biden remarked at a local community center, where a crowd, including relatives of some of the victims had gathered across the street, “What happened here is simple and straightforward, terrorism terrorism, domestic terrorism, violence inflected in the service of hate and the vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inherently inferior.”



As most of us are increasingly more cynical about the press and the main stream media, the unusually large crowd, at a supposedly unplanned event, sharing anti-gun ideology with the reporters, makes one wonder and question the motives of those outside the family members of the victims.



“We would like the president to pass a law that protects black people from hate crimes. Until something like this happens, it’s a slap in the face to see him pass bills for other Americans,” 45-year-old Antonia Wynter of Rochester told The Post.



In reference to white supremacists, Biden said, “We can’t allow them to distort America. The real America. We can’t allow them to destroy the soul of the nation.”



But then Biden immediately pivoted and referred to January 6th saying, “As president of the United States, I travel the world all the time. And other nations ask me, heads of state in other countries ask me, what’s going on? What in God’s name happened on January 6th? What happened in Buffalo.”



Biden then demanded Americans condemn white supremacy, insisting that silence about the issue was “compliance.” “We have to refuse to live in a country where black people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war, deployed in a racist cause,” Biden exclaimed.



Biden implied that white supremacists act out of misguided patriotism, a social justice talking point saying, “Look, the American experiment in democracy is a danger like it hasn’t been in my lifetime. It’s in danger this hour. Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America, but who don’t understand America.”



There is a problem with Biden’s talking points in this tragedy. Nothing that he said will not reduce gun violence or online racism. Tough gun laws have not slowed gun violence across America in cities like Chicago or New York City. And the democrats’ idea of stricter laws will not solve the problem.



Social media platforms, including Facebook, have spent billions of dollars increasing their artificial intelligence, which monitors their user’s posts. In addition, they have hired thousands of independent human editors who also monitor and delete questionable posts; yet racist posts are still present throughout the platform.



The left always tries to maximize the amount of political capital they get from attending to the aftermath of mass shootings, especially if victims happen to be black Americans.



They don’t​ address the breakdown of the family unit in the urban areas and the fact that most black youth killed with handguns were perpetrated at the hands of other black youth.



We appreciate our friend at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

