BIDEN CONTINUES TO BLAMES RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, FOR HIGH GAS PRICES￼

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden, in a press conference following the NATO summit in Madrid, said “high gas prices will be here a long as it takes,” responding to a New York Times reporter’s question.

The reporter had asked Biden, “How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay apremium for the Russia/Ukrainian war?”

Biden said that “American motorist should expected to pay elevated prices for gas until the Russia/Ukraine war is over.”

Biden added, “This is a critical, critical position for the world,” as he again blamed the elevated gas prices on Russia.

Biden and his fellow Democrats have claimed Russia is to blame for the high prices, although they have rarely mentioned U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow or his well documents policy efforts to restrict oil and gas production inside the United States. Gas prices started rising soon after Biden took office in January of 2021, and they continued on that path well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.

Biden reiterated, “The reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia. The reason the food crisis exists is because of Russia.”

During the new conference, the president also said he will not ask Saudia Arabia to raise its oil productions when he visits the kingdom in July. Earlier reports this year indicated that he would ask Saudi Arabia and other top OPEC nations to increase their supply to deal with supply issues. Everyone who believes Biden isn’t asking, stand on your head.

As of last Thursday, data provided by auto club AAA, shows that the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gasoline stands at around $4.87. That’s about a 9-cent drop from the previous Thursday, but still represents a $.25 increase per gallon from one month ago.

One year ago, on June 30, 2021, the national average was $3.12 per gallon, again according to AAA.

Earlier this month, Biden blamed U.S. oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, for the price spike and threatened to take executive action against the industry in a letter that was sent to the CEOs of major petroleum firms. Biden’s letter triggered pushback from both Exxon and Chevron, who accused the Biden administration of taking ahostile position against the fossil fuel industry by limiting drilling.

In a news release earlier in June, Exxon Mobile said, “In the short term, the U.S. government could enact measures often used in emergencies following hurricanes or other supply disruptions, such as waivers of Jones Act provisions and some fuel specifications to increase supplies.”

The Jones Act is a piece of protectionist legislation that considerably increases the costs of shipping goods between two U.S. ports.

During all of this, the Biden administration officials have said that Americans should purchase electric vehicles to deal with the elevated gas prices. According to Kelly Blue Book’s April 2022 figures, the average price for a new electric vehicle is over $65,000, meaning they’re cost-prohibitive for most Americans and especially those who cannot afford anew car.

Most Republicans, and even some Democrats, have said that Biden’s green energy agenda and policies targeting the American oil and gas sectors are the reason gas prices have reached record levels. After taking office last year, Biden signed a series of executive orders limiting new drilling leases on federal lands, ending federal subsidies for fossil fuels, and killing the Keystone XL pipeline.

This most certainly seems to be purposeful on Biden’s actions, as if you recall, we were energy independent before all of Biden’s executive orders ended our energy independence.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for their contributions in this article.

