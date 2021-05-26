Biden Claims George Floyd’s Daughter “Wanted to Sit on My Lap” in Strange Interview “My Wife Would Kill Me”

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Joe Biden claimed George Floyd’s daughter wanted to sit on his lap during their visit to the White House. The comment from Biden is quite concerning considering Biden already has a bad public image when it comes to his behavior around children.

The comments from Biden come after the family belonging to Floyd visited the White House on Tuesday on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in May of 2020 when he was killed by fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

While speaking out about the visit, Biden claimed, “[Gianna] threw her arms around me, gave me a big hug and wanted to sit on my lap.”

The president was then asked about what Gianna ate at the White House.

“My wife would kill me,” Biden randomly muttered. “— we gave her some ice cream, she had some Cheetos, and I think she had some chocolate milk,” Biden said.

