Biden & CDC Preparing Announcements for Wearing Masks Indoors Again Sources Report

The Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are both getting ready to make announcements concerning wearing masking indoors, again, according to multiple sources on Tuesday.



Biden will be issuing new guidance on indoor masking in areas with high transmission rates after reviewing new data suggesting fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood and potentially ale to infect others.



In the meantime, the CDC will recommend on Tuesday also, that Americans wear masks indoors again, particularly in crowed indoor settings. The announcement, which applies to vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people, will mark a sharp change in policy for the nation’s leading health agency. In May, the CDC said vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks outdoors or indoors in most circumstances.



Biden administration officials still contend that fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small percentage of transmission which is primarily occurring in the U.S. right now, by unvaccinated people.



Tuesday’s guidelines underscore the extent to which the Biden administration is increasingly worried about the highly transmissible Delta variant infecting the unvaccinated population across the country. It also points to a frustrating new reality for the White House, that the country needs to revert back to wearing masks at a time when the U.S. was supposed to be returning to normal life.

The Biden administration has for months rolled out a national vaccine campaign to convince Americans to sign for the shot. But vaccination rates peaked earlier this summer, and the administration has had difficulty in communicating to Americans in more conservative, rural parts of the country.



According to sources, deliberations from senior officials from the White House and the CDC met on Sunday, discussing the encouragement techniques yet again, to get Americans to wear masks indoors.



From what we can gather, the CDC has data to convince them to recommend and advise fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors when possible. They also are advising people wear KN95 masks, which are made in China. They can offer similar protection to the N95 masks wore by health care providers.



Administration officials have been struggling in recent days with how to respond to the rising number of Covid infections and hospitalizations among those who are fully vaccinated amid pressure from public health experts to put mask recommendations back in place.



Much of Biden’s domestic agenda rides on moving the country past the pandemic and shifting the focus to other priorities, such as infrastructure and voting rights. But more than likely we will hear that Biden and his administration have decided to go along with the CDC recommendations.

And of course, the CDC is saying they will urge local officials to encourage universal masking indoors for all teachers, staff, students and school visitors not matter their vaccination status.

This is an ongoing story and check back with the DCPatriot for updates.

