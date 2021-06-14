Biden CANCELS $2.2 Billion Trump Allocated for Border Wall, Where is the Money?

With the latest move, Joe Biden has proved once again that he and the Democratic Party are for open borders and America last.

According to the Daily Caller, the Biden administration has canceled $2.2 billion of funds that were allocated for the border wall under former President Donald Trump.

Instead of using that money to build a stronger border, Biden appears perfectly fine with the chaos and crime at the border worsening.

Here’s more from the Daily Caller:

“The Department of Defense (DOD) canceled all border wall construction projects on April 30 and DOD Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks approved using the funds for 66 projects across 11 states and 16 countries, according to the agency.

President Joe Biden determined “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution” to “security challenges at the southern border,” according to the DOD.”

NEW: The Biden administration is returning more than $2 billion to military projects that had previously been set aside for the construction of former President Trump’s border wall, the WH Office of Management and Budget says. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 11, 2021

On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden promised immigrants that America would have a “benevolent” immigration policy.

This ‘generous’ invitation inspired parents from Mexico to send their children to the border in the face of danger.

Now, thanks to Biden, these unaccompanied children are either dying, becoming traumatized by being left alone, or being wrapped in foil and crammed into tight spaces in a border facility.

The cherry on top is that Kamala Harris is now openly telling immigrants to “not come” to the border.

This reversal is astounding, and the media lets them get away with it.

