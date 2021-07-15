Biden Calls Voter Integrity Laws ‘Most Significant Threat’ to U.S. ‘Since the Civil War’ (VIDEO)

Biden Calls Voter Integrity Laws ‘Most Significant Threat’ to U.S. ‘Since the Civil War.’

“The assault on free and fair elections, is just such a threat literally, I’ve said it before. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole. Since the Civil War.”

But wait, it gets worse with this clown.

“The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January 6. I’m not saying this to alarm you, I’m saying this because you should be alarmed. I’m also saying this because there is good news. It doesn’t have to be this way, it doesn’t have to be for real. We have the means, we just need the will to save and strengthen our democracy.”

Again, we’re a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy. A Democracy means the mob rules. The Democrats are sowing the seed to label anyone who disagrees with them as an enemy to America. It’s sickening.

Watch the ridiculous speech below.

