BIDEN BEACH HOME GETS NEW $450K TAX PAYER FUNDED SECURITY FENCE WHILE BIDEN CANCELS BORDER WALL

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security awarded a $456,548 contract to a Sussex County, Delaware construction company, to erect a security fence around​ President Joe Biden’s $2.7 million summer North Shores Delaware beach house. The contract was awarded to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders, according to USASpending.gov.

The Biden summer beach home is near Cape Henlopen. Biden’s second property in Delaware is his main residence in Greenville, just outside of Wilmington. Biden bought the North Shores home in 2017 for $2.7 million, according to county tax records. Biden has visited the property twice so far during his presidency.



Construction on the wall had not begun as of October 20, the Cape Gazette reported, but the government spending website says the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The New York Post asked the U.S. Secret Service about the fence but the Secret Service “declined to discuss protective means and methods.”



With all the problems this country is having under Biden’s leadership, our southern border is close to the top of the list, if not the top. The president has yet even visited the border, but did take time to cancel all the contracts Trump had in place to finish the wall.



Biden has received criticism over not visiting the border himself, but did say he and his wife had been in the past and his wife was there recently, if you call 2019 recently. But she hasn’t been there since becoming the First Lady. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted in an exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy that “He (Biden) did drive through the border while he was on the campaign trail in 2008,” but could not recall any other time. Facts show that it was a brief drive by, not through, as he was driving a car to New Mexico from Texas.



Biden has told reporters that he hasn’t had time to visit the border. Counting this weekend, President Biden has spent 20 weekends at home in Delaware, 10 weekends at Camp David, and only nine weekends at the White House during his presidency, so far.



One would think the president could have taken one of these 39 weekends to visit the most critical security situation our country has had in recent history.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...