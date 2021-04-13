Biden ATF Choice Involved in Waco Branch Davidians Disaster

During a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his nominee for leading the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is David Chipman. Biden is evidently aiming to accessorize the Department of Justice’s anti-gun leadership team. Chipman is an ATF Special Agent (retired) and currently a senior advisor to Giffords. This confirms that Biden will once again be targeting law-abiding gun owners.

Second Amendment and gun rights advocates were quick to point out that the nominee is a senior advisor to Giffords, a gun control group started by former Rep. Gabbie Giffords (D-AZ) and her husband, now Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

David Chipman spent 25 years working as an ATF agent, where he served on the SWAT team for the agency and in other roles with the agency. He is not only a longtime gun control lobbyist, but was actively involved as an agent in the case of the U.S. government killing more than 70 people in a Waco, Texas, massacre in 1993.

A closer look at his resume shows that Chipman was a “case agent in the Branch Davidian trial” while stationed in Waco, Texas from 1993 to 1998. The Branch Davidians were a cult that lived in a compound in Waco, and 76 of them died including women, children, and sect leader David Koresh after a search warrant turned into a standoff where gunfire was exchanged and the building was burned to the ground. Five ATF agents were also killed in the siege, and another 16 injured.

A Reddit Thread circulated by several outlets shows that Chipman lied about what occurred at the 1993 tragedy during a question-and-answer session a year ago. Chipman wrote that “At Waco, cult members used 2 .50 caliber Barretts to shoot down two Texas Air National Guard helicopters. Point, it is true we are fortunate they are not used in crime more often. The victims of drug lords in Mexico are not so lucky. America plays a role in fueling the violence south of the border.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out Chipman’s comments on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on Thursday, saying, “No one aboard a federal helicopter was shot or injured that day. The helicopters didn’t crash. That is a bizarre claim to make from someone who was directly involved in the case, as David Chipman was.”

In reaction to Chipman’s nomination, National Association for Gun Rights President Dudley Brown told Fox News in a statement, “David Chipman has been on the leading edge of ATF scandals for decades, all the way back to Waco – and now he shills for gun confiscation with Gun Control Inc.”

Brown added, “Chipman has embraced every hair-brained gun control scheme proposed, so of course Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris chose him – he’ll fit right in with their corrupt administration.”

The NRA-ILA reaction is avidly against this nomination and regular readers of NRA-ILA alerts are likely familiar with Chipman’s lies. Chipman has repeatedly lied to further his gun ban agenda according to articles published by the NRA-ILA.

The NRA-ILA went on to say, it is clear that if confirmed, Chipman would use every tool at his disposal to attack the rights of law-abiding American gun owners.

Chipman’s views on the Second Amendment and his work as a gun prohibitionist should disqualify him from serving as the Director of the ATF. It’s hard to imagine choosing a nominee who is more hostile to the rights of American gun owners than Chipman, the NRA-ILA continued.

