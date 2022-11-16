Biden Approval Rating Sits at 39% After He Scores Greatest Midterm Election Performance in Decades

Joe Biden had the greatest midterm election results in over two decades for any first term U.S. President.

The Democrats only lost 8 seats so far, and still may take control of the US House of Representatives, despite his insanely low Approval rating of 39%, which has been as low as 33 Percent.

We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in at least 40 years.



And we had the best midterms for Governors since 1986.



The American people spoke. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2022

The latest Ipsos poll shows just 39 percent of respondents approved of the job Biden is doing as president. Only 9 percent said they believe the country is heading in the right direction under Biden and Democratic leadership, with a whopping 74 percent saying America is on the wrong track.

And yet somehow, Joe Biden scored the greatest election victory of any Democrat in 40 years. It’s a miracle.

