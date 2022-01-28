BIDEN APPOINTED SURGEON GENERAL SAYS JOE ROGAN SHOULD BE CENSORED TO CURB MISINFORMATION (THESE PEOPLE ARE TYRANTS)

The Surgeon General of the United States believes Joe Rogan’s top-rated podcast should be censored because of its interview with prominent health scientists who come to conclusions based on assessments of data and studies that contradict some of the evolving stances of the Biden administration.



A day after vintage rocker Neil Young told Spotify to choose between his music and Joe Rogan’s podcast, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy lamented Tuesday that social media platforms are not doing enough to “stop the spread of misinformation.”



Prefacing her question for Murthy, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has promoted unproven methods for treating COVID-19 and downplayed the need for vaccines.”



Expressing exasperation, Brzezinski asked, “Dr. Murthy, what do you think are the best ways to push back on misinformation about COVID that continues to be aggressively pushed, whether it be Joe Rogan’s podcast or all over Facebook?”



Well, Mika, it’s such an important question,” he began, “because we can have the best science available, we can have the best public health, we can have the best public health expertise available, but it won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information.”



Murthy conceded that people “have the right to make their own decisions,” but he emphasized “they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with.”



“When it comes to how we root out the misinformation in society right now and get people access to accurate information,” Murthy said the focus should be on social media platforms.



“These platforms still have not stepped up to do the right thing, and do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation.”



He said everyone has a role to play, “to make sure that we are thoughtful in what we are sharing. We have seen time and time again, that misinformation costs people their lives.”



Murthy said a critical part of “getting through this pandemic” is to “be careful about what we say” and “to use the power that we have to limit the spread of that misinformation.”



Rogan had two blockbuster interviews in December, drawing more than 40 million views in a nearly three-hour conversation with renowned cardiologist and highly published scientist Dr. Peter McCullough. And his show garnered more than 50 million in a longer interview with Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology on which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based.



Last week, speaking at the globalist World Economic forum’s virtual Davos summit last week after it commenced with a speech by “his excellency” Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci complained the United States is plagued by “disinformation” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fauci’s charge came as many top health officials and scientists continued to walk back their stances on masks, lockdowns, vaccines and other efforts to combat COVID-19, confirming the claims of esteemed scientists they have dismissed as “fringe” and conspiracy theorists.”



In November, for example, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla charged people are spreading “misinformation” about the vaccines, calling them ‘criminals” who have cost “millions of lives.” However, this month Bourla acknowledged that two doses of his vaccine “offer very limited protection, if any” against the dominant omicron variant. And he said the mRNA vaccines “don’t have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology.”



The FDA approved the Pfizer shot for kids one week after an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend it despite acknowledging the lack of safety data and the nearly 100% survival rate for children from infection.



Earlier this month, McCullough told WND in a video interview the official pandemic narrative is “completely crumbling.”That narrative, he said, included “false statements regarding asymptomatic spread, reliance on lockdowns and masks, which obviously didn’t work, the suppression of early treatment, the mass promotion of vaccines that failed.”

“And now here we are, almost in complete free fall, “McCullough said, referring to the record number of COVID-19 cases as officials acknowledge the vaccines don’t prevent infection or transmission.

McCullough noted that in California, with the more contagious but much milder omicron variant now dominant, health care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms were told to go back to work.



“With that, I think that’s it. I think that’s the end. The narrative has crumbled. People don’t want these vaccines,” McCullough said. “The vaccines should be pulled off the market. They are not solving the problem,” McCollough added.



