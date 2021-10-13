Biden Announces Port of LA and Port of Long Beach Now Operating 24/7 After Meeting With Them

Joe Biden took to special media on Wednesday to announce that the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, which follows the Port of Long Beach’s commitment the President says.

How did it take a meeting with the Biden Administration for the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach to realize they should be operating 24 hours a day with hundreds of ships backed up? Common sense is out the window in liberally ran California.

Biden made the following statement.

After working closely with my team, the Port of Los Angeles is announcing today that it will begin operating 24 hours 7 days a week — which follows the Port of Long Beach’s commitment.

A 24/7 system is what most of the leading countries operate on. Except us. Until now.

Here’s why it matters: By staying open 24/7, the Port of Los Angeles will be open over 60 extra hours a week.That means an increase in the hours for workers to be moving cargo off ships and onto trucks and railcars to get to their destinations.

By increasing the number of late-night hours of operation — and opening up for less-crowded hours when goods can move faster — today’s announcement has the potential to be a game changer.

So it took a meeting with the Biden Administration for the Port of Long Beach to realize they should be working 24/7 and running 3 shifts…



Only in California does this kind of idiocy happen.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 13, 2021

Am I the only one that can’t believe these idiots just now realized they should be doing this?

