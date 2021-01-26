Biden Announces Definitive Position On Trump Impeachment Trial

On Monday evening, Joe Biden gave CNN his definitive stance on the divisive impeachment trial that Democrats are pushing forward.

If you thought he actually wanted to unite the country, think again. Joe is all for getting revenge against Trump.

“I think it has to happen,” Biden told far-left CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

According to Collins,Biden acknowledged the effect it could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees, but ultimately said there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen.”

Collins went onto say that Biden doesn’t think 17 Republicans would defect in order to convict Trump, but he wants to see it happen anyway.

“The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much,” Biden said

Watch below:

President Biden offered his most extensive comments since taking office on President Trump's impeachment trial, telling CNN's @kaitlancollins, "I think it has to happen." https://t.co/NeNTza9ODz pic.twitter.com/k5JkVm7x6W — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 26, 2021

Let that sink in…

Biden knows deep down that there won’t the enough votes to convict President Trump, but he wants to see it happen regardless.

So much for unifying the country.

Instead of working on Coronavirus relief for the American people, the Senate is going to spend weeks debating an impeachment trial that has almost no chance to lead to a conviction.

Pray for our country.

