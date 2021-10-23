BIDEN AND PELOSI MEET ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND SOCIAL SPENDING PLAN

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met for breakfast at the White House Friday morning in hopes of getting a vote for on his multi-trillion infrastructure and social spending​ plan. The problem to be solved is a final agreement with the party’s two Senate centrist holdouts, and is unlikely to happen this.

According to reports, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer zoomed into the meeting from New York. The president is hoping to get his plan passed before he leaves for Europe next week.



‘We’ll see,’ Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol after the sit down, when asked if there would be a vote next week. “We had a very positive meeting this morning. I’m very optimistic. This is, it’s exciting, because whatever it is, it’s going to be bigger than anything we’ve ever done for the American people,’ she added.



Several sources have said with the intensity of the talks it is doubtful a deal could come together on Friday, given the way things stand between Biden and Senators Joe Manchin (D-WVA) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ).



Pelosi told reporters after the House’s final votes of the week Friday, “There are many decisions that have to be made, but more than 90 percent is agreed to and written.”



These negotiations, between the White House, Manchin, and Sinema, are largely the final hurdles to a deal, according to Democratic sources.



Biden has told Democrats he wants a legislative victory, and had given them an end of week deadline to come up with a topline number for his social plan. His idea was to have all of this done ahead of the Group of 20 leaders summit in Rome and the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next week, so he can show his fellow world leaders that American can still delivery, according to Bloomberg News.



If you remember, Biden’s social program started out at $6 trillion. But to break the stalemate between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party, they reduced it to $3.5 trillion, but realistically, the final figure is looking to be between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion.



I’m not sure how impressive his plan and leadership skills will be to other world leaders, if they get it agreed upon, and it is $2 trillion, or less, only one-third of what he was wanting.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...