Biden Administration Will Publish Details on Covid Vaccine Mandates and RULES for Businesses in Coming Days

On Monday the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), completed its review of the emergency rule that President Joe Biden first announced on September 9, 2021.



The rule is to require private businesses with 100+ employees to either​ require workers to be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. It is the Biden administration’s latest efforts to raise vaccine rates in the United States.

Biden gave the Labor Department responsibility for drafting the emergency rule. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a branch of the Labor Department, then submitted the rule’s text to the OMB for review on October 12.



According to CNN a Labor Department spokesperson said the OMB had completed its regulatory review of the emergency standard on Monday, November 1.



According to the spokesperson, “The Federal Register will publish the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) in the coming days. OSHA has been working expeditiously to develop an ETS that covers employers with 100 or more employees, firm-wide or company-wide, and provides options for compliance.”



The spokesperson also noted that employers “must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy” or “adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.”



The spokesperson continued, “The ETS also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and for individuals who experience side effects to be paid sick leave to recover from any side effects.”



This new requirement will affect over 80 million workers in the private sector, senior administration officials previously said. Violating the rule could result in a fine to the employer of thousands of dollars per employee.

