Biden Administration Tells Americans Stranded in Afghanistan to Pay for Their Own Flights Home

The Biden Administration just continues to impress, and they are now telling Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan to pay for their own passage back to the United States.

“Repatriation flights are not free, and passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement and may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports until the loan is repaid,” the Overseas Security Advisory Council noted in its security alert for Afghanistan. “The cost may be $2,000 USD or more per person.”

State Dept's Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person." https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

“The Biden admin is giving illegal immigrants free plane tickets to anywhere in the US but forcing Americans trapped in a terrorist-controlled country pay $2k to fly home,” Rep. Jim Banks tweeted.

The Biden admin is giving illegal immigrants free plane tickets to anywhere in the US but forcing Americans trapped in a terrorist-controlled country pay $2k to fly home. https://t.co/JOakkVfj6g — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 19, 2021

Current United States Law requires that any evacuation of U.S. citizens or other third-country nationals be done “on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable..”

The Biden regime caused this debacle, and furthermore, the destabilization of the region caused this by the flawed pull out. Isn’t it amazing that the Biden regime can give the world 500 million free doses of the Covid vaccine, but wants to charge Americans to get them out of the country they screwed up?

“For evacuation transportation that we arrange to transport you out of a crisis location, you do not have to pay before you board,” the State Department website notes. “To board these transports, you will need to complete and sign a form promising to repay the U.S. government.”

According to the State Department, any evacuees will be required to pay a fee “based on the cost of a full fare economy flight, or comparable alternate transportation, to the designated destination(s) that would have been charged immediately prior to the events giving rise to the evacuation.”

Costs, the site claims, could differ depending on where evacuation flights go but evacuees are encouraged to pay for and “leave on the first transport they are able and eligible to board.”

