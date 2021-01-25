Biden Administration Looking to ‘Speed up’ Release of $20 Bills Featuring Harriet Tubman As Americans Struggle

Good news everyone, as you’re out of work and broke, locked down, the Biden Administration is working diligently on something that doesn’t even matter, and no one gives a damn about.

That’s right, they’re working super hard to make sure they “speed up” the release of $20 bills featuring Harriet Tubman..

During a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration will recommit to the process of placing an image of American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, replacing former president Andrew Jackson.

The move was first initiated by Barack Obama during his time as president but the initiative was met with frequent delays by the Trump administration the Biden administration says.

Tubman escaped slavery and became a leading figure in the movement to abolish the practice before the Civil War. She led hundreds to freedom along the Underground Railroad to the North, where slavery was banned. During the Civil War, she served as a spy for the Union Army.

It’s a cool story, but spare me the fact that any liberals care about American history or culture. They’ve spent the last 5 years tearing down statues and burning cities. No, they don’t care about this, just more pandering, less getting things that are important done.

You want to do something noble, open the damn country up and get Americans back to work Joe!

