BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ISSUES MORE SANCTIONS ON RUSSIANS WITH CLOSE TIES TO PUTIN

On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced additional sanctions against eight Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. These financial sanctions target these elite eight families and family members, in an attempt to prevent the oligarchs from transferring assets to spouses or children to circumvent the restrictions.



This action was done because Putin has shown no sign of de-escalating Russia’s devastating military attacks on Ukraine.



The White House plans to impose full blocking sanctions according to Biden saying, ” Today I’m announcing that we are adding dozens of names to the sanctions list, including some of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, and I’m banning travel toAmerica by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families and their closest associates.”



The White House identified two individuals. already sanctioned by the European Union, as Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose $600 million yacht was seized by Germany on Wednesday, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who the White House labeled a “top purveyor of Putin’s propaganda.”



Biden said in a cabinet meeting, “our interest is in maintaining the strongest unified economic impact campaign on Putin in all of history, and I think we’re well on the way to doing that.”



The list includes Nikolai Tokarev, who heads Russian pipeline company Transneft, Boris Rotenberg, co-owner of gas pipeline construction company SGM Group, Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation and a close ally of Putin, former Russian deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov, and “Putin’s chef” Yevgeniy Prigozhin.



The administration also said it is imposing visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates. “These oligarchs are known to direct, authorize, fund, significantly support, or carry out malign activities in support of Russia’s destabilizing foreign policy,” the White House said.

The sanctions terminate the oligarchs’ access to the American financial system, while their US-based assets will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use. The White House has said the new sanctions are designed to put more pressure on Putin by targeting his inner circle of allies.



Still, Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers in recent days to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas. The White House has thus far resisted those calls, saying it could cause domestic energy prices to rise.



But even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she supports including the funding for Ukraine in the omnibus spending package currently being debated in Congress. Pelosi also echoed demands to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, telling reporters, “I’m all for that. Ban it. Ban the oil coming from Russia.”

