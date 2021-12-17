Biden Admin Giving Media Instructions to Be Positive about the Economic Situation, Even CNN Calls Them Out LOOK!

The White House is now pushing out propaganda to try to calm Americans on the horrific economy and record inflation, you know, state ran media in America controlled by the Democrat puppets.

That’s right, in Banana Republic fashion, the White House is now directing reporters on what to say about the economic situation in Joe Biden’s America, as was called out on Twitter.

Even CNN was calling The White House out on it!

The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor. Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me.

The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. The basic argument that has been made: That the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I’m told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials…

Some news in @ReliableSources: Senior White House and admin officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms over past week as they try to reshape economic coverage. https://t.co/s3tNP28Lae pic.twitter.com/REvVzLKlXv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 7, 2021

