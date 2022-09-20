Beyond Meat COO Arrested After Allegedly Biting Man’s Nose Off After Arkansas Football Game

The COO of Beyond Meat, the nation’s top plant-based food company has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game where he is accused of allegedly biting a man’s nose off.

Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Meat is also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage following the Arkansas vs Missouri State football came in Fayetteville.

According to police, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him at a football game. Now if you’re from Fayetteville and a Razorback like most of us that run The DC Patriot are, you can understand Ramsey’s frustrations here. The traffic in Fayetteville is an utter disgrace and cluster F*** of epic proportions.

According to police the individual made contact with the front wheel of Ramsey’s Ford Bronco with his vehicle. Which set Ramsey off.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the other driver’s car. The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him. Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill the other man. Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Washington County court records show Ramsey was released Sunday on $11,085 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year. He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat didn’t respond to email and telephone messages left by The Associated Press.

Beyond Meat shares fell 2% Tuesday to $16.68, close their 52-week low of $16.51.

The El Segundo, California-based company has been struggling this year as customers dealing with soaring grocery bills have bypassed its higher-priced products. McDonald’s also recently ended a U.S. trial of its McPlant meatless burger __ developed with Beyond Meat __ without confirming any future plans for the product.

Beyond Meat laid off 4% of its workforce in August.

Thanks to our friends at the Associated Press for contributing to this article.

