Beware the “Metaverse…” Facebook is Coming for it All..





World-renowned museums turn to OnlyFans



After facing censorship on Big Tech social media platforms, Viennese museums are showcasing select works on OnlyFans, an app where users pay to access typically explicit content.



Helena Hartlauer, head of media relations at the Vienna Tourist Board, said many of the city’s museum accounts have faced content strikes and account suspensions by TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. The move to OnlyFans allows museums to post more suggestive artwork.



According to the tourism board, much of the offending art was produced a century ago, when it “pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in art and society at the time.”



“And the battle against censorship still rages on: with the rise of social media, bans like these are back in headlines once again,” the statement continues.



Hartlauer said the board hopes the move to OnlyFans kicks off conversation about the problems with social media, including the ongoing struggle to predict what will be labeled as “explicit.”