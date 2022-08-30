Beto O’Rourke Hospitalized During 5,600 Mile Trek Across Texas – Cancels Live Events Will Now Hold ‘Virtual’ Rallies

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was hospitalized on Sunday during his 5,600 mile trek across the state of Texas campaigning for Governor.
The Democrat candidate is suffering from a bacteria infection, and will cancel all live events, and make them virtual.
Beto O’Rourke announced on Sunday that he would be taking time off from the campaign trail to recover from a bacterial infection, according to NPR.
“After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke said in a statement via Twitter.
“The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” he added.
“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations.”
“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” the post concluded.
Beto’s campaign’s director of communications, Chris Evans, confirmed Sunday that he had been released from the hospital.
On Monday, he planned to hold two virtual events.
Via The Daily Caller — O’Rourke also confirmed that he was placed on an intravenous (IV) antibiotics dispenser. The procedure, where antibiotics are injected directly into the bloodstream, is used for serious infections when oral antibiotics cannot reach tissues quickly enough.
Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.
