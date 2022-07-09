Ben Shapiro Says Elon Musk Has Twitter Over a Barrel (VIDEO)

Daily Wire frontman Ben Shapiro says that Elon Musk has Twitter bent directly over a barrel with his pull out and he’s more than likely going to win this fight.

Elon Musk‘s $44 billion bid for Twitter is in serious jeopardy and the billionaire is reportedly reviewing his options after his team accused the social media platform of not disclosing enough information about spam accounts. Shapiro weighs in.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...