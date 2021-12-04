News

Ben Garrison Daily Cartoon Saturday December 4, 2021 ‘I AM SCIENCE!!!’

Patriot Staff December 4, 2021 6 Comments

The following is our Saturday daily cartoon from famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison.

Ben has done a masterful job of depicting the insane ramblings of Dr. Anthony Fauci, with his latest piece, “I am Science.”

You can see the full cartoon below.

5 2 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David E Gignac
David E Gignac
5 hours ago

Garrison again nails the subject exactly and 100% to the wall… if he would just draw the next panel in which Fauci is rotting behind bars for life.

0
Reply
Amanda
Amanda
5 hours ago

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site……… Click Here

0
Reply
Amanda
Amanda
5 hours ago

Good

0
Reply
Alan V Horn
Alan V Horn
3 hours ago

You may be science, but GOD Trumps science and when I compare you, murderer Fauci, to GOD, I can clearly see that the only science you are is the science of satan. GOD wins. I look forward to murderer Fauci being sent to the gallows at Gitmo.

0
Reply
David G
David G
2 hours ago

I think he doth protest too much!

0
Reply
Ruby Glover
Ruby Glover
1 hour ago

Getting paid every month easily more than $15k just by doing simple job online. Last month i have exactly received $17529 from this online job just by giving this 2 hrs a day online. start earning more cash online just by follow instructions here.

Here’s what I do… WorkJoin1

0
Reply