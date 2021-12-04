News Ben Garrison Daily Cartoon Saturday December 4, 2021 ‘I AM SCIENCE!!!’ Patriot Staff December 4, 2021 6 Comments Tweet The following is our Saturday daily cartoon from famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison. Ben has done a masterful job of depicting the insane ramblings of Dr. Anthony Fauci, with his latest piece, “I am Science.” You can see the full cartoon below. 5 2 votes Article Rating Patriot Staff See author's posts Tweet Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintLike this:Like Loading... You Might Like
Garrison again nails the subject exactly and 100% to the wall… if he would just draw the next panel in which Fauci is rotting behind bars for life.
Good
You may be science, but GOD Trumps science and when I compare you, murderer Fauci, to GOD, I can clearly see that the only science you are is the science of satan. GOD wins. I look forward to murderer Fauci being sent to the gallows at Gitmo.
I think he doth protest too much!
