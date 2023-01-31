Beloved Laverne and Shirley Star Cindy Williams (Shirley) Passes Away at 75

Beloved Laverne and Shirley star Cindy Williams has passed away at the age of 75.

The actress passed away in Los Angeles after a brief illness, though the specifics of her death are not known at this time.

A joint statement was shared from her children Zak and Emily Hudson. A brief quote about the sadness of their mother’s death, and the “privilege” it was to know her.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams (August 22, 1947 – January 30, 2023) and Ron Howard in 'American Graffiti' (George Lucas,1973). Ironically only male characters are mentioned in the epilogue. It is the only Best Picture Oscar nominee that year not to win any Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/zNLXK6fW8n — Jupiter Spurlock (@JupiterSpurlock) January 31, 2023

Cindy Williams is most famously known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days spinoff Laverne and Shirley.

Feeney co-starred alongside actress Penny Marshall, who passed away in 2018. Back in 2021, Williams mourned the death of her former co-star Eddie Mekka alongside beloved Better Call Saul’ actor and Williams’ other former co-star, Michael McKean.

Ron Howard her former Happy Days confidant made the following statement.

#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy

This theme song will live on forever, our legends are fading America. Our heartfelt condolence and prayers to her children and family.

