Beautiful Moment as Homeless Veteran is Reunited With His Dog in Central California (VIDEO)

A homeless Vietnam War veteran was reunited with his dog in Kettleman City, California, on June 6, police said.

This amazing video shows a remarkable story as the Kings County Sheriff’s office returned Michael Hatfield’s dog, Rerun to him. He was returned after reaching out to the public during a news broadcast on KMPH 26 went viral.

This footage was released by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and we hope you will share it far and wide and spread some positivity this week.

Watch the amazing video below.

