BDE! Kari Lake ROASTS CNN’s Dana Bash, Says She Will Win the Election and Become Arizona’s Next Governor on Nov 8 [VIDEO INSIDE]

One of the most highly anticipated elections this year, is the race for Arizona’s governor, between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state.

A poll conducted by FiveThirtyEight shows that Lake is leading by 0.8% as of October 17.

In OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) reveals a competitive race with basically a statistical tie in a poll conducted October 4 through October 6.

Although the OHPI survey shows a statistical tie, Lake holds a narrow lead over Hobbs with 47% likely voters insupport of the Trump-endorsed candidate, and 44% in support Hobbs.

If Katie Hobbs loses, remember October 12, the day she ran away from confronting Kari Lake.

Democrats in Arizona are known for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, but Hobbs’ refusal Wednesday to debate her opponent represents a new level of political malpractice.

Now Hobbs has left voters imagining something altogether different: A candidate who appears afraid to confront her opponent.

Lake was interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. The interview provided multiple viral clips that the Arizona gubernatorial candidate demonstrated exactly how to handle a hostile press.

As expected, Bash channeled the greater media’s obsession with 2020, trying to spin an “election denier” narrative into her questions. But it was evident Lake was prepared.

Bash tried to gloss over Democrat election denial, pointing out that Al Gore eventually conceded. The fact is, Gore only conceded after multiple attempts to overturn the election. Is that supposed to somehow make him superior? Bash apparently has forgotten that Democrats voted against certification after the 2004 and 2016 elections as well.

Just because Trump questions 2020 in a more colorful and bombastic fashion, doesn’t make it fine for one side to question elections just because they do it more underhandedly.

When Bash asked Lake whether she would accept the election result, just in case she lost, Lake replied, “I’m going to wind the election, and I will accept that result.” What a great response.

Kari Lake: "I am going to win the election, and I will accept that result." pic.twitter.com/OX5pFgYfEy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 16, 2022

Lake demonstrated in that clip that sometimes, the best way to deal with the press is to simply get your message out there at all costs. Instead of letting Bash continue to push her narrative about “election denial,” she hits her with multiple examples of Democrat hypocrisy before dropping a burner of a line about accepting the election results.

With all the problems at our Southern border, Inflation running rampant, the stock market crashing, and violent crime up under Democrat leadership, and the best Bash and the far-left CNN can do is try to translate a political zinger by Lake about accepting elections results.

No one in Arizona cares about the supposed 2020 “election denial.” Anyone who might care is are already going to vote Democrat anyway. Nothing to gain by Bash continuing to focus on that over far more pressing issues.

To be fair to Bash, she did ask about illegal immigration at one point, and in doing so, she desperately tried to push White House talking points.

DANA BASH: DHS says less than 1 percent of migrants encountered at the border have a criminal record



KARI LAKE: I have to disagree with you on that figure … we have murders coming in, we have people with rape records



BASH: The stat that I just cited comes from DHS pic.twitter.com/7Rdq8jEgbw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2022

Give Lake credit as she handled the exchange fine, even though it’s still frustrating. Real people are dying because of the border crisis. That includes both the illegal immigrants themselves and the Americans who will later be victimized. And the answer is yes there are criminals crossing the border. Every time one crosses the border illegally into the United States, that person just committed a criminal offense, therefore they are a criminal.

But for CNN and Democrats to downplay that in an attempt to cover for Joe Biden is morally reprehensible. That is something Bash and the rest of the mainstream media would do well to remember.

