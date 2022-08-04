Batgirl Movie Will Not Be Released Warner Brothers Says Due to ‘Irredeemable’ Test Screenings

A new report says that Warner Brothers is scrapping the movie Batgirl despite spending significant time and money on it due to “Irredemable” test screenings.

According to The New York Post, an insider source told the paper that Warner Bros. plans to scrap Batgirl, which was expected to debut on HBO Max. “They think an unspeakable Batgirl is going to be irredeemable,” the source said, pointing to the film’s alleged reception at test screenings.

The news was quickly corroborated by The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter, though neither outlet claimed it was due to its port quality. Variety, meanwhile, seemed to put the entire matter to rest: “Studio insiders insist the decision was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.”

The film is estimated to have cost between $70 and $100 million at the time of its cancellation.

