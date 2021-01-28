BarStool El Presidente Says RobinHood is TOAST After Illegally Stopping Trading of GameStop to Back Big Hedge Funds

The trading company and app Robinhood has literally stopped trading in order to try to back up the big hedge funds and stop the bleeding as gamers and investors turned the table on Wall Street this week by pushing GameStop, a struggling retail gamer to knew heights with insane purchases of their stocks.

This is a first, and is completely illegal on all fronts, it’s never been done before.

BarStool Sports El Presidente Dave Portnoy explains how they’re either going to jail, or they’re going bankrupt, maybe both.

“If you can do this, you can do anything. You can literally change the rules at any moment. at any time, at any reason if you don’t like the way it’s going, even if you previously said the rules can’t be changed.”

WATCH:

We’re just making up rules as we go here. This is some Goodell level treachery. #DDTG pic.twitter.com/zGITHC9oix — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021

What are your thoughts folks, is he right? I believe he is. This isn’t okay for the elites to change the game as the go to protect each other, it’s absolutely absurd!

