BANANA REPUBLIC: Social Media Influencer Arrested by FBI For Sharing Memes

You can no longer make up the Banana Republic we are now living in America, a social media influencer has been arrested by the FBI for sharing a meme. Yes, you read this opening line right.

So the FBI is now arrested citizens for reporting things that are allegedly untrue, but not the mainstream media? You have to be kidding me!

The following is from the SunSentinel.

In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, a Delray Beach man is accused of using his popular social-media accounts to intimidate and mislead voters in an effort to help former President Donald Trump win, according to a federal complaint. Douglass Mackey, 31, used Twitter and Facebook accounts that operated under the alias “Ricky Vaughn” to spread disinformation in the form of memes, messages and hashtags that he developed for the goal of influencing voters, according to the complaint. He was arrested on Wednesday and later released on $50,000 bond. Public records show he lives in Delray Beach. His Twitter handle and alias is a reference to the character Ricky Vaughn played by Charlie Sheen in the 1989 film Major League. One of Mackey’s popular Twitter profile pictures featured a modified image of Sheen wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Here’s the initial brief from The United States Department of Justice:

The DOJ just indicted a social media influencer for a meme pic.twitter.com/3MotGRnNZ5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2021

You can read the full FBI filing HERE.

Isn’t it amazing that they could never spend this kind of time investigating the election fraud, but now they are targeting people on social media whom they don’t agree with? This is an out of control Banana Republic.

More on the federal indictment of a conservative influencer for memes



Lists his Twitter DM group, multiple messages pic.twitter.com/tFcOhUtxN2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2021

The fact that the FBI can’t work towards helping America get a free election, but they can arrest someone who makes memes, should scare the hell out of you America.

This is a developing story.

